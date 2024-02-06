It's late September, and already the leaves have begun to change, temperatures have dropped to a crisp cool, and pumpkin-spiced products fill store shelves. To ring in the start of the new season, find fall-themed events to fill your weekends here.
Jackson's two-day Oktoberfest returns to High Street this year with German-style food, vendors, live music and more.
A pet parade will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 2. Jackson Oktoberfest's infamous cornhole tournament begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 2. Enjoy live music performed by 15-member band Die Fluss Katzen, Robert Abernathy, Fault Line Band and more.
Festivities will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1, then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2.
Travel back to the 1800s on Oct. 9 in Frohna, Missouri, for a day of authentic German food, demonstrations and activities. Saxon Lutheran Memorial's annual fall festival begins at 9 a.m. and features several demonstrations, from apple butter cooking to black smithing.
Fifty crafters will set up shop to sell their handmade goods. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides and cider made fresh on-site for sale.
Saxon Lutheran Memorial requires no admission price, but a $5 donation is suggested to help preserve the former dwellings of Saxon Lutheran immigrants.
Show Me Care Bags will host its third annual It's Fall Ya'll event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
The event will include 20 vendors and crafters to shop from.
It's Fall Ya'll has no admittance fee, but proceeds from a raffle will benefit Show Me Care Bags, a not-for-profit focused on providing free care packages to patients of all ages receiving cancer treatment.
During a rough year time in his life, Michael Toeniskoetter turned to painting as an escape. But Toeniskoetter's self-described "freaky" paintings are no Bob Ross scenes of tranquility.
From 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 1 at 20 North Pacific Art Gallery, Toeniskoetter will unveil his paintings of horror. Inspired by the idea horror, too, is an emotion, Toeniskoetter channeled his artistic abilities to depict paintings of monsters, spiders and other phobia-inducing scenes.
The night will include an art showing, tarot card readings by Christy Mershon and light refreshments, including charcuterie boards and wine.
First Frightday requires no paid admittance. Tarot card readings cost $20. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to Cape Pride Inc.
In the shallow end of Central Municipal Pool on Oct. 9, children up to 10 years old may dive for pumpkins to win candy and prizes. Participants up to 5 years old will drive at 10 a.m. Children ages 6 to 10 may dive starting at 11 a.m.
Participants may register at www.cityofcape.org/aquaticevents.
Enjoy fresh draft beers and authentic German fare from The German Cook at Annie Laurie's antique shop Oct. 23. The German Cook will serve up his signature eats, from bratwursts to pork burgers. Annie Laurie's will sell unique curiosities for $1. Every item in the store's bargain basement will be marked down 75%.
Oktoberfest with Minglewood Brewery and The German Cook lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Annie Laurie's, 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Join Discovery Playhouse for a night of spooky fun from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. The museum will offer candy, science demonstrations, crafts and more.
Adults and members may attend free of cost. Admittance for non-member children costs $5.
Join Old Town Cape for its annual trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 35 S. Spanish St. Classic cars covered with Halloween decorations will have candy available for trick-or-treaters. The night will include music, a photo booth and more.
