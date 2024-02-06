It's late September, and already the leaves have begun to change, temperatures have dropped to a crisp cool, and pumpkin-spiced products fill store shelves. To ring in the start of the new season, find fall-themed events to fill your weekends here.

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest

Jackson's two-day Oktoberfest returns to High Street this year with German-style food, vendors, live music and more.

A pet parade will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 2. Jackson Oktoberfest's infamous cornhole tournament begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 2. Enjoy live music performed by 15-member band Die Fluss Katzen, Robert Abernathy, Fault Line Band and more.

Festivities will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1, then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2.

Saxon Lutheran Memorial's Annual Fall Festival

Travel back to the 1800s on Oct. 9 in Frohna, Missouri, for a day of authentic German food, demonstrations and activities. Saxon Lutheran Memorial's annual fall festival begins at 9 a.m. and features several demonstrations, from apple butter cooking to black smithing.

Fifty crafters will set up shop to sell their handmade goods. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides and cider made fresh on-site for sale.

Saxon Lutheran Memorial requires no admission price, but a $5 donation is suggested to help preserve the former dwellings of Saxon Lutheran immigrants.

Third annual It's Fall Ya'll

Show Me Care Bags will host its third annual It's Fall Ya'll event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The event will include 20 vendors and crafters to shop from.

It's Fall Ya'll has no admittance fee, but proceeds from a raffle will benefit Show Me Care Bags, a not-for-profit focused on providing free care packages to patients of all ages receiving cancer treatment.