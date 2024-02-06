The Cape Girardeau City Council approved an ordinance Monday that would set the stage for Marcus Theatres’ Cape West Cine to offer alcoholic beverages.

The ordinance adds movie theaters to its list of businesses such as sports complexes, golf courses and bowling alleys that can offer alcoholic beverages to adult customers while still letting in those who are younger than 21.

The measure would allow such beverages at movie theaters if liquor sales account for less than 50 percent of its income, city manager Scott Meyer said before the council meeting.

In other action, the council extended the moratorium banning the use of shipping containers as building materials for another 90 days.

At its study session before the regular meeting, the council said it would seek to fill the soon-to-be-vacant Ward 6 council seat at its Aug. 21 meeting.

Marcus Theatres, based in Milwaukee, wants to serve alcoholic beverages as part of a remodel of the Cape Girardeau movie theater, Meyer said.

In an agenda report to the council, Meyer wrote the theater owner believes a remodeling and addition of alcoholic beverages will “make this building and operation sustainable for many years into the future.”

Meyer said, “The police department had no concerns regarding the request.”

The council approved first reading on a 5-1 vote, with Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn casting the dissenting vote. Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen was absent.

Gunn said after the meeting he doesn’t believe alcohol should be sold at the theater.

Gunn, who spent 25 years in law enforcement, said he dealt with many drunken people.

Gunn said a “family-friendly venue” such as the movie theater is “not an appropriate place” for selling alcoholic beverages.

The councilman said he doesn’t want drunken customers to disrupt the showing of a movie. He predicted police will have to deal with drunken moviegoers.

Final approval is expected at the council’s July 24 meeting.

This isn’t the first time the Cape Girardeau cinema has looked at the idea of selling alcoholic beverages.