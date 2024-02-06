All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 28, 2020

Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape to permanently close

The Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the family sports restaurant, which opened in 2008 at 1812 Carondalet Ave...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the family sports restaurant, which opened in 2008 at 1812 Carondalet Ave.

“This was a decision that wasn’t made lightly,” the Hillmans said in a social media post announcing the closure. They said they have been in touch with “several potential buyers” over the past year, but the coronavirus outbreak made it impractical for them to keep the restaurant open.

“Being forced to shut down for six weeks followed by the past four weeks of limited capacity has forced our hand,” they said. “It’s simply unsustainable.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. from now through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.

“So if you have any gift cards, please use them by then as they will not be redeemable after that date,” they said.

In their Facebook post, the Hillmans said it is their understanding the restaurant space will be remodeled and it will “reopen in a couple of months under a new name.”

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy