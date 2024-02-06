Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape to permanently close

The Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau will permanently shut its doors at the close of business Sunday due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Lee and Angel Hillman informed their staff Wednesday of their decision to close the family sports restaurant, which opened in 2008 at 1812 Carondalet Ave.

“This was a decision that wasn’t made lightly,” the Hillmans said in a social media post announcing the closure. They said they have been in touch with “several potential buyers” over the past year, but the coronavirus outbreak made it impractical for them to keep the restaurant open.

“Being forced to shut down for six weeks followed by the past four weeks of limited capacity has forced our hand,” they said. “It’s simply unsustainable.”