A Scott City School District official said a minor bedbug situation is under control, but some parents said they see the problem as more urgent than the district is letting on.
Three bedbugs were found in a classroom at Scott City High School, not on a person or in belongings, superintendent Brian Lee said by phone Wednesday.
Lee said the bedbugs were identified, and an exterminator came in to spray for them.
Students were moved from the classroom for the day, he said, and the district will continue to monitor the situation.
A text message about the bedbugs at the high school was sent to parents Monday afternoon, Lee said.
The message stated a bedbug issue was reported at the high school that day, the district was following protocol, and parents may want to check students’ belongings.
“I don’t think it’s a rare thing in the area,” Lee said. “It’s not a severe problem, and we’re doing everything we can to keep them from spreading.”
Lee said the classroom is not carpeted.
Lizbe Knote of Cape-Kil Pest Control in Cape Girardeau said bedbugs can be difficult to eradicate, particularly from soft materials such as upholstery or carpeting.
Pesticides applied to fabric degrade faster and are less effective than on hard surfaces, Knote said. Bedbugs’ feet have hooks, not pads, so they pick up less pesticide through direct contact.
Heat will kill bedbugs at all stages of their life cycle, she added.
“Temperatures of 122 degrees will kill eggs, nymphs and adults,” Knote said.
In late August, a single bedbug was found in a Scott City junior-high classroom.
At that time, Lee said a letter was sent home to parents of the classroom’s students with instructions for eradicating bedbugs and suggested precautions.
A letter dated Aug. 29 was posted to the school’s website, signed by Lee, stated a plan was developed two years ago to take precautions and ensure student safety. The letter also stated an exterminator was called in, and staff would continue to monitor and inspect classrooms.
One parent, Nicole Jones, said she’s concerned the district is not taking enough action.
“They’ve identified there’s a problem, but it just seems like where there’s one, there’s more,” Jones said by phone Wednesday.
Jones said the school could take precautionary measures such as reducing clutter.
“They’ve already spread from the middle school to the high school, and all those kids ride the same bus,” Jones said.
The schools all are in one building, Jones said, and many spaces are communal, including the library, cafeteria and gymnasium. She said she and other parents want the district to do more than send text messages.
“They need to address the problem and really hit it hard,” Jones said. “Obviously what they’re doing now is not working.”
Knote of Cape-Kil said it’s important to remember bedbugs are not an indicator of poor sanitation.
Bedbugs do not spread disease. But they feed on blood, so a person could become anemic if bitten enough times, Knote said.
That would be an extreme case, she added.
Bedbugs can live up to 18 months without a blood meal, Knote said, so continual monitoring is important for eradication.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
3000 Main St., Scott City, Mo.
