Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seat

After a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of trustees.

Georganne P. Syler and John M. Freeze were the top two vote getters in a nine-candidate field in Tuesday's municipal election, with 2,031 votes (16.92%) and 1,729 votes (14.41%), respectively.

After the polls closed Tuesday, political newcomer Becking had emerged as the victor in unofficial returns for the third seat, holding a one-vote edge over incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins, 1,593 to 1,592, a difference of 0.01%.

The verification board reported Friday afternoon Becking was still the winner, 1,595 to 1,593 over Collins, a difference of 0.02%.

"I'm speechless and a little bit excited," said Becking, adding, "I just knew I was supposed to (run.)"

Collins, who was seeking her third four-year term, is entitled to a formal recount since the certified result has her less than 1% behind Becking, but Collins told the Southeast Missourian she will not ask for one.

"I'm disappointed but the people voted and I appreciate those who did for me," said Collins, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate, who had been serving as the PHC board's treasurer.

Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said the verification board, made up of a bi-partisan team of election judges representing both major political parties, hand counted every precinct in the county.

There are 29 polling places in the county plus two central poll stations, one in Cape Girardeau and the other in Jackson.

There are 35 total precincts because a small number of polling places houses more than one precinct -- for instance, the Jackson Elks Lodge at 542 West Independence Street hosts the Byrd 3 and Byrd 4 precincts.