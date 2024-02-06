Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seat

After a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of trustees.
Georganne P. Syler and John M. Freeze were the top two vote getters in a nine-candidate field in Tuesday's municipal election, with 2,031 votes (16.92%) and 1,729 votes (14.41%), respectively.
After the polls closed Tuesday, political newcomer Becking had emerged as the victor in unofficial returns for the third seat, holding a one-vote edge over incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins, 1,593 to 1,592, a difference of 0.01%.
The verification board reported Friday afternoon Becking was still the winner, 1,595 to 1,593 over Collins, a difference of 0.02%.
"I'm speechless and a little bit excited," said Becking, adding, "I just knew I was supposed to (run.)"
Collins, who was seeking her third four-year term, is entitled to a formal recount since the certified result has her less than 1% behind Becking, but Collins told the Southeast Missourian she will not ask for one.
"I'm disappointed but the people voted and I appreciate those who did for me," said Collins, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate, who had been serving as the PHC board's treasurer.
Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007, said the verification board, made up of a bi-partisan team of election judges representing both major political parties, hand counted every precinct in the county.
There are 29 polling places in the county plus two central poll stations, one in Cape Girardeau and the other in Jackson.
There are 35 total precincts because a small number of polling places houses more than one precinct -- for instance, the Jackson Elks Lodge at 542 West Independence Street hosts the Byrd 3 and Byrd 4 precincts.
In the contest for an unexpired PHC term, Diane Howard defeated Cassidy M. Klein, 2,611 (64.2%) to 1,442 votes (35.4%), according to the certified count released Friday.
Howard was elected to fill out the remaining two years of Patricia Ray's term.
Ray resigned from the health department board in late 2019. Howard had been appointed as Ray's temporary successor until this week's election.
After the June 2 election, a situation similar to the razor-thin margin separating Becking and Collins was played out in a race for the Cape Girardeau School Board.
On election night, incumbent Tony Smee seemed to have retained his seat, holding a two-vote edge over Missy Nieveen Phegley.
After the verification board completed its work three days later, Phegley had emerged the victor by a five-vote margin and the Southeast Missouri State University educator took her seat on the Board of Education.
The hand count of each ballot is partly designed to verify voter intent.
For example, the election judges examine if a resident failed to darken an oval on the ballot, a mark the voting machine can read, by instead making a check mark next to a candidate's name, circling the oval or via any other indication that the ballot machinery cannot process.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission may appoint a successor to the county health department board to succeed the late Roland Sander on Monday at 9 a.m., according to the announced agenda for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Sander, a Jackson High School graduate and a 1961 alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, died January 30.
The 81-year old Sander, a teacher and farmer, also was owner/operator of Sander Nursery near Gordonville.
At the time of his passing, Sander was the chairman of the PHC trustees.