BCSD recovers $230K of illegal drugs mailed to home

Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office authorities said some $230,000 in illegal narcotics was mailed to an area home for resale.

The more than 40 pounds of items recovered Thursday include high-grade marijuana, Ecstasy, LSD and cocaine.

Deputies were conducting a search warrant when the items were found in the home of 26-year-old Samuel Moore, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said.

Moore lives near the end of County Road 5351, in northeast Butler County.