NewsJuly 8, 2023

BCSD recovers $230K of illegal drugs mailed to home

Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office authorities said some $230,000 in illegal narcotics was mailed to an area home for resale. The more than 40 pounds of items recovered Thursday include high-grade marijuana, Ecstasy, LSD and cocaine. Deputies were conducting a search warrant when the items were found in the home of 26-year-old Samuel Moore, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said...

Donna Farley
Butler County Sheriff's Department recovered $230,000 worth of illegal drugs Thursday, along with several weapons, from a Butler County home.
Butler County Sheriff's Department recovered $230,000 worth of illegal drugs Thursday, along with several weapons, from a Butler County home.Courtesy Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office

Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office authorities said some $230,000 in illegal narcotics was mailed to an area home for resale.

The more than 40 pounds of items recovered Thursday include high-grade marijuana, Ecstasy, LSD and cocaine.

Deputies were conducting a search warrant when the items were found in the home of 26-year-old Samuel Moore, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said.

Moore lives near the end of County Road 5351, in northeast Butler County.

Deputies report recovering 33 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of Ecstasy pills, 200 LSD pills and 3 ounces of cocaine. Information on which mail service may have delivered the items has not been released.

Numerous weapons were also seized, Dobbs said.

"The suspect was booked into the Butler County Justice Center for numerous drug charges as well as second-degree assault for a previous incident," he said.

He also cautioned that while marijuana is now legal in Missouri for medical and recreational use, it must be purchased through a legal distributor.

"Marijuana can only be possessed in small, personal quantities and cannot be resold," he said.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

