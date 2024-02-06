All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2017
BBQ to the rescue: Cape pit manufacturer deploys equipment to Houston
Cape Girardeau barbecue pit manufacturer Ole Hickory Pits is using barbecue to help southeast Texas residents displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey. "Typically, it's just coffee and doughnuts, but these people need some protein," said David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits. "This is the worst day of their life."...
Tyler Graef
Alex Knight, who works at an Ole Hickory Pits facility in Denver, works a barbecue pit Wednesday in Houston to help feed the flood-stricken residents there.
Alex Knight, who works at an Ole Hickory Pits facility in Denver, works a barbecue pit Wednesday in Houston to help feed the flood-stricken residents there.Courtesy

Cape Girardeau barbecue pit manufacturer Ole Hickory Pits is using barbecue to help southeast Texas residents displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.

"Typically, it's just coffee and doughnuts, but these people need some protein," said David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits. "This is the worst day of their life."

Knight and his company, through a not-for-profit group called Operation BBQ Relief, are putting their grills to good use feeding the hungry and first responders.

"We're not only involved; we're committed," Knight said. "Our role as a sponsor is to provide the equipment."

His son, Alex, who works for his father's company but is based in Denver, flew to Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night and traveled to Houston on Wednesday.

David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits, poses for a photo at his business Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. After the tornado hit Joplin, Missouri, David created Operation BBQ Relief to feed first responders and homeless disaster victims. His son Alex is in Houston to help out with those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.
David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits, poses for a photo at his business Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. After the tornado hit Joplin, Missouri, David created Operation BBQ Relief to feed first responders and homeless disaster victims. His son Alex is in Houston to help out with those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.Andrew J. Whitaker

It's not the first time the Knights have responded to natural disaster.

They put three "big rigs" on a flatbed trailer and went to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

"After seeing what [Hurricane] Katrina did firsthand, I thought there was a need for this," he said of the not-for-profit. "The idea was just to send help to people on the worst day of their life."

And Ole Hickory Pits was involved in the founding of Operation BBQ Relief in the wake of the Joplin, Missouri, tornado in 2011.

"A lot of my barbecue buddies just showed up spontaneously to help out," David Knight recalled.

In a way, he said, the barbecue brigade's ad-hoc structure made it more nimble than FEMA and other "official" aid entities.

"[The barbecuers] were able to deploy almost instantly," he said, "with just a phone call. ... It's what I call the 'good ol' boy' network."

They've served more than a million meals across the southeast corner of the nation since its founding, 330,000 of which were served last year.

But Knight said there's no way to know what to expect in the wake of Harvey.

"There's no way to tell how many rigs we'll have in this deployment," he said. "It's the biggest disaster we've ever had. We may wind up serving a million meals [in Houston alone]."

Knight's company, which has been in Cape Girardeau since 1974, has had to put business on the back burner to focus on helping the flood victims, but Knight said he's happy to do it.

"We're not doing this for commercial gain," he said. "It's worth it to me personally because it's the right thing to do."

He urged anyone seeking to help to visit the Operation BBQ Relief website at operationbbqrelief.org and donate or volunteer.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
