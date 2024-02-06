BBQ to the rescue: Cape pit manufacturer deploys equipment to Houston

Cape Girardeau barbecue pit manufacturer Ole Hickory Pits is using barbecue to help southeast Texas residents displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.

"Typically, it's just coffee and doughnuts, but these people need some protein," said David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits. "This is the worst day of their life."

Knight and his company, through a not-for-profit group called Operation BBQ Relief, are putting their grills to good use feeding the hungry and first responders.

"We're not only involved; we're committed," Knight said. "Our role as a sponsor is to provide the equipment."

His son, Alex, who works for his father's company but is based in Denver, flew to Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night and traveled to Houston on Wednesday.

David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits, poses for a photo at his business Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. After the tornado hit Joplin, Missouri, David created Operation BBQ Relief to feed first responders and homeless disaster victims. His son Alex is in Houston to help out with those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. Andrew J. Whitaker

It's not the first time the Knights have responded to natural disaster.

They put three "big rigs" on a flatbed trailer and went to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

"After seeing what [Hurricane] Katrina did firsthand, I thought there was a need for this," he said of the not-for-profit. "The idea was just to send help to people on the worst day of their life."

And Ole Hickory Pits was involved in the founding of Operation BBQ Relief in the wake of the Joplin, Missouri, tornado in 2011.