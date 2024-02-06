BBB warns Jackson man's online business might not be legit

The Better Business Bureau is warning customers to use caution in dealing with a Jackson man whose new website it said may not be trustworthy.

Jody Williams, 23, previously ran websites including Cigar Lovers Paradise, Apple Refurbishing, Microsoft Refurbishing and Sparked Fashion, all of which have received the lowest possible ratings from the BBB -- "F" -- according to a news release from the organization.

Williams now has started discountcigarettemall.com, which offers cigarettes as well as clothes and electronic goods.

Williams said during a phone interview Friday the business is legitimate and the BBB has engaged in "data manipulation" to harm his past businesses.

"We're advising consumers to be cautious," Joey Keys, director of the Cape Girardeau regional office of the BBB, said in a phone interview Friday. "His track record is not delivering to consumers."

The web address of Williams' new site is one letter different from that of a cigarette vending site based in the United Kingdom, though the BBB could not determine any connections between the two entities, according to the news release.

Keys said the BBB does not have a profile or rating for Williams' newest site yet.