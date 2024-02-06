B&B slated to open on S. West End in Cape

The house at 135 S. West End Blvd. has a pair of concrete lions at the door, brick-lined gardens, plenty of history ï¿½ and its resident hopes its charm will appeal to overnight guests looking for a convenient place to enjoy Cape Girardeau.
Robin Keesee is opening a bed and breakfast at the home. Sheï¿½s busy fixing the place up, sanding and re-sealing floors, painting and pulling up carpet.
ï¿½The homeï¿½s in really good shape,ï¿½ Keesee said. ï¿½It just needs some touches.ï¿½
Sheï¿½s leaving most of the architectural details in place. The top-floor room, which used to be an attic space, is complete ï¿½ soaring ceilings, an exposed-brick chimney, rustic wood floors, window seat and two closets are among the features.
A total of three rooms will be available as soon as renovations are complete, she said.
Sheï¿½ll list the rooms online at Airbnb, she said.
In the basement, the homeï¿½s original boiler is still there, even though itï¿½s not in use. Radiators are still in several rooms, even though theyï¿½re also not in use.
Keesee said she just likes them.
French doors in the living room open into a parlor.
The floors have a gentle creak, and the textured-plaster walls are painted in soft colors.
A split staircase leads upstairs from the kitchen and the living room, and rooms are tucked in here and there.
The houseï¿½s layout isnï¿½t straightforward, but lends itself to privacy for visitors, Keesee said.
ï¿½I love old houses,ï¿½ Keesee said. ï¿½I wanted a chance to preserve some history.ï¿½
According to Keeseeï¿½s research, the house was built in the early 1900s, and is one of the ï¿½sister houses,ï¿½ built for siblings by their father, whose last name was Sheppelman.
ï¿½Just imagine,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½This was the west end of town.ï¿½
Keesee said she hopes to eventually hold small events at the house, such as small weddings, afternoon socials, even a murder-mystery event or two.
Sheï¿½ll offer breakfast cooked by a chef, she said, and the homeï¿½s location is great for anyone wanting to head downtown ï¿½ or to the modern-day west end of town ï¿½ for entertainment or shopping or dining.
The university is also nearby, she said.
ï¿½Itï¿½s just a great location,ï¿½ she said.
Keesee has had a home-cleaning business for several years, she said, and she was ready to try something different for some income and some fun.
When this opportunity opened up, she said, she leaped on it, and sheï¿½s extremely grateful to the homeï¿½s owner, Jill Collins, a friend of hers who is leasing the home to her initially.
ï¿½There are lots of little surprises in this home,ï¿½ Keesee said. ï¿½We just love it.ï¿½
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
135 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
