B&B slated to open on S. West End in Cape

The house at 135 S. West End Blvd. has a pair of concrete lions at the door, brick-lined gardens, plenty of history ï¿½ and its resident hopes its charm will appeal to overnight guests looking for a convenient place to enjoy Cape Girardeau.

Robin Keesee is opening a bed and breakfast at the home. Sheï¿½s busy fixing the place up, sanding and re-sealing floors, painting and pulling up carpet.

ï¿½The homeï¿½s in really good shape,ï¿½ Keesee said. ï¿½It just needs some touches.ï¿½

Sheï¿½s leaving most of the architectural details in place. The top-floor room, which used to be an attic space, is complete ï¿½ soaring ceilings, an exposed-brick chimney, rustic wood floors, window seat and two closets are among the features.

A total of three rooms will be available as soon as renovations are complete, she said.

Robin Keesee stands in the third-floor bedroom Thursday of the home that will become a bed and breakfast in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Sheï¿½ll list the rooms online at Airbnb, she said.

In the basement, the homeï¿½s original boiler is still there, even though itï¿½s not in use. Radiators are still in several rooms, even though theyï¿½re also not in use.

Keesee said she just likes them.

French doors in the living room open into a parlor.

The floors have a gentle creak, and the textured-plaster walls are painted in soft colors.

A split staircase leads upstairs from the kitchen and the living room, and rooms are tucked in here and there.

The houseï¿½s layout isnï¿½t straightforward, but lends itself to privacy for visitors, Keesee said.