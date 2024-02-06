All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 17, 2019

Bayer moving 500 jobs from North Carolina to St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG is closing its crop science division headquarters in North Carolina and moving 500 jobs to the St. Louis area, Gov. Mike Parson and a company executive announced Tuesday. Lisa Safarian, Bayer's commercial operations-North America president, said the company is moving the crop science North American division headquarters from the Raleigh area to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, Missouri. She did not specify when...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG is closing its crop science division headquarters in North Carolina and moving 500 jobs to the St. Louis area, Gov. Mike Parson and a company executive announced Tuesday.

Lisa Safarian, Bayer's commercial operations-North America president, said the company is moving the crop science North American division headquarters from the Raleigh area to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, Missouri. She did not specify when.

Bayer spokesman Chris Loder said the company's environmental science business will continue to have a presence in the Raleigh area.

Salaries for the Missouri jobs will average about $110,000 a year, state economic development officials said.

"Our talented workforce across Missouri, and especially in the St. Louis region, is a vital asset in our ability to develop and deliver new tools and innovations to farmers," Safarian said in a statement. "At Bayer, we are delighted to offer these highly skilled, good jobs in the St. Louis region that will continue to positively shape agriculture in our state, region, and world."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The job shift comes after Bayer completed its $63 billion purchase of agricultural giant Monsanto Co. in June. Monsanto, based in St. Louis, is one of the world's biggest seed companies.

The merger makes Bayer the largest supplier in the world of pesticides and seeds for farmers.

Parson said he met with Bayer CEO Werner Baumann last month during a European trade mission in Germany and touted Missouri's efforts to provide workforce development and infrastructure support to the state's businesses.

Bayer could get more than $44 million in Missouri economic development incentives as a result of the crop science division move if the company fulfills job and investment promises.

The company agreed to make about $164 million in capital investments to the Creve Coeur facility. It pledged to retain close to 4,400 Missouri jobs as part of the deal.

Safarian said Bayer currently employs about 5,000 workers in Missouri.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy