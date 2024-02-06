Bayer moving 500 jobs from North Carolina to St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG is closing its crop science division headquarters in North Carolina and moving 500 jobs to the St. Louis area, Gov. Mike Parson and a company executive announced Tuesday.

Lisa Safarian, Bayer's commercial operations-North America president, said the company is moving the crop science North American division headquarters from the Raleigh area to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, Missouri. She did not specify when.

Bayer spokesman Chris Loder said the company's environmental science business will continue to have a presence in the Raleigh area.

Salaries for the Missouri jobs will average about $110,000 a year, state economic development officials said.

"Our talented workforce across Missouri, and especially in the St. Louis region, is a vital asset in our ability to develop and deliver new tools and innovations to farmers," Safarian said in a statement. "At Bayer, we are delighted to offer these highly skilled, good jobs in the St. Louis region that will continue to positively shape agriculture in our state, region, and world."