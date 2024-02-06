All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 8, 2017

Bayer fights Missouri lawsuit over birth control implant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An attorney for chemical manufacturer Bayer is fighting a Missouri lawsuit over one of its birth-control products, arguing the case does not belong in the state. Bayer attorney Jonathan Cohn asked Missouri Supreme Court judges Tuesday to dismiss claims by non-Missouri residents or split them off from the case. Only seven Missouri residents are among the 92 women suing Bayer for alleged medical complications from Essure, an implant that permanently prevents pregnancy...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An attorney for chemical manufacturer Bayer is fighting a Missouri lawsuit over one of its birth-control products, arguing the case does not belong in the state.

Bayer attorney Jonathan Cohn asked Missouri Supreme Court judges Tuesday to dismiss claims by non-Missouri residents or split them off from the case. Only seven Missouri residents are among the 92 women suing Bayer for alleged medical complications from Essure, an implant that permanently prevents pregnancy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty ruled in 2016 the lawsuit could proceed in Missouri. Plaintiffs argue the case belongs in Missouri because of clinical trials in the state and a national marketing campaign based in Missouri.

Supreme Court judge Laura Denvir Stith seemed unconvinced and questioned what ties the out-of-state residents' complaints have to Missouri.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy