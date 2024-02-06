Battle over medication abortion continues in Missouri courts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood and the attorney general's office continue to battle in federal court over new regulations of medication-induced abortions enacted this year during a special session of the Missouri Legislature.

The law effectively has left Kansas City and St. Louis as the only two Missouri cities where the procedure is legally available, while blocking medication abortions at clinics in Joplin, Springfield and Columbia. Several lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn the law.

Planned Parenthood groups based in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeking a preliminary injunction to block the law. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is representing the state. Both sides presented testimony at hearings earlier this month and filed additional briefs in the case last week, The Kansas City Star reported.

Medication abortion requires women to take two pills, one at the clinic and the other 24 to 48 hours later, usually at home.

Opponents say the regulations are unnecessary and impose an unnecessary burden on women seeking the legal procedure. Supporters say the new regulations ensure women will get proper medical care in case of emergencies. Planned Parenthood said its efforts to provide medication abortions at its clinics in Columbia, Springfield and Joplin have been thwarted by the new regulations.

"Medication abortions are incredibly safe, with less than 1 percent of patients experiencing major complications," the Planned Parenthood groups said in a statement to The Star. "These stringent requirements are not imposed on any other medical service in the state, including medications and surgeries with far higher complication rates."

But the state argues in a court filing the law promotes women's health and safety in several ways and the benefits "outweigh any minimal burdens to access."