Bat survey counters needed in Illinois

The Illinois Natural History Survey needs help identifying bat roost locations and bat population counts for the Illinois Bat Conservation Program.
The nine-question roost form and emergence count is at www.ow.ly/8Ezc50zRBzU. Anyone can participate.
The Illinois Bat Conservation Program is a collaborative project among University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Prairie Research Institute, Eastern Illinois University and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.