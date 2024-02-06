Bass Pro sending boats to rescue Harvey victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro is joining other corporations in sending aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
KOLR-TV reported the Springfield-based chain posted Monday on its Facebook page it will send 80 Tracker boats for government agencies and rescue organizations to use along the Gulf Coast. Rescue calls have poured in by the thousands since the Category 4 hurricane ravaged the Texas coastline.
The company also is donating $40,000 in essential supplies to Springfield-based Convoy of Hope, which is also in the region helping victims.
Information from: KOLR-TV, http://www.kolr10.com
