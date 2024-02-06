Basketball courts renovation in Jackson — 'the city listened'

Josh Lukefahr's vision of rehabilitating basketball courts he grew up playing on as a child in Jackson's City Park is coming to fruition.

A GoFundMe account the 1997 Jackson High School graduate started in the spring of 2022 has netted more than Lukefahr's $10,000 goal, and the city's use of federal funds is helping pay the rest of the needed renovation of a venue that over the years had become somewhat rundown.

"We're in a great place right now and we're seeing changes take place. This community came together to fund this and I'm so excited. Having a tournament up there the past couple of years gave people the chance to see the condition of the courts (and) it's a great feeling to see the city listened," said Lukefahr, who continues to live in the county seat municipality.

Lukefahr's GoFundMe account paid for four backboards and rims with the city purchasing the goalposts.

"We (also) replaced the fencing with a grand total of $8,850 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expended," Jackson's park director Jason Lipe said, with city personnel doing the work.

Lipe said resealing and striping of the courts are coming soon, adding that a ribbon-cutting will be scheduled once all the work is completed.