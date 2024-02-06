All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2023

Basketball courts renovation in Jackson — 'the city listened'

Josh Lukefahr's vision of rehabilitating basketball courts he grew up playing on as a child in Jackson's City Park is coming to fruition. A GoFundMe account the 1997 Jackson High School graduate started in the spring of 2022 has netted more than Lukefahr's $10,000 goal, and the city's use of federal funds is helping pay the rest of the needed renovation of a venue that over the years had become somewhat rundown...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
New basketball hoops being erected Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Jackson City Park following an effort launched by Josh Lukefahr to renovate the hard courts. Lukefahr, a Jackson resident, has praised the response of the city to his renovation appeal.
New basketball hoops being erected Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Jackson City Park following an effort launched by Josh Lukefahr to renovate the hard courts. Lukefahr, a Jackson resident, has praised the response of the city to his renovation appeal.

Josh Lukefahr's vision of rehabilitating basketball courts he grew up playing on as a child in Jackson's City Park is coming to fruition.

A GoFundMe account the 1997 Jackson High School graduate started in the spring of 2022 has netted more than Lukefahr's $10,000 goal, and the city's use of federal funds is helping pay the rest of the needed renovation of a venue that over the years had become somewhat rundown.

"We're in a great place right now and we're seeing changes take place. This community came together to fund this and I'm so excited. Having a tournament up there the past couple of years gave people the chance to see the condition of the courts (and) it's a great feeling to see the city listened," said Lukefahr, who continues to live in the county seat municipality.

Lukefahr's GoFundMe account paid for four backboards and rims with the city purchasing the goalposts.

"We (also) replaced the fencing with a grand total of $8,850 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expended," Jackson's park director Jason Lipe said, with city personnel doing the work.

Lipe said resealing and striping of the courts are coming soon, adding that a ribbon-cutting will be scheduled once all the work is completed.

Grassroots efforts to improve city park infrastructure, Lipe said, are always welcome.

Josh Lukefahr, 1997 Jackson High School graduate, on May 4, 2022, at City Park's basketball courts. Lukefahr's GoFundMe account to fund court renovations exceeded his goal.
Josh Lukefahr, 1997 Jackson High School graduate, on May 4, 2022, at City Park's basketball courts. Lukefahr's GoFundMe account to fund court renovations exceeded his goal.
Josh Lukefahr, 1997 Jackson High School graduate, on May 4, 2022, at City Park's basketball courts. Lukefahr's GoFundMe account to fund court renovations exceeded his goal.
Josh Lukefahr, 1997 Jackson High School graduate, on May 4, 2022, at City Park's basketball courts. Lukefahr's GoFundMe account to fund court renovations exceeded his goal.Jeff Long

"If you look at (our) soccer park, some of the same thing is happening with citizens coming in and arranging for funding. As a city, we sort of harness that passion and come alongside and make it happen."

City administrator Jim Roach had the last word.

"We certainly try to be good listeners and try to be responsive to the public in any and all projects or where people have a concern. I'm glad to hear of the praise, but people expect this from us," Roach said.

