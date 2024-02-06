Baseball basics at Arena Park

Austin Fritzler, 3, of Cape Girardeau works on his baseball skills with his father, Jonathan, on Wednesday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Jonathan said they've worked on baseball activities at home, but this was his son's first time on a baseball field. "He's got a good arm. He knows how to throw. He knows how to hit," Jonathan said. "Given that it's the first time he's been out here and he doesn't really know anything about it ... it's been good." Jacob Wiegand