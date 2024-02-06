Barry Hovis' House bill seeks flexibility for absentee ballots

A bill has been introduced by state Rep. Barry Hovis of District 146 in Whitewater with a difficult-to-understand title — "Allows for the curing of absentee ballot envelopes" — but a comprehensible rationale.

Hovis, who introduced House Bill 1184 on Feb. 16, was inspired by similar legislation put in the hopper by state Sen. Jason Bean — whose District 25 takes in 10 Southeast Missouri counties. Hovis said the purpose behind his bill is straightforward even if the name on the bill is hard to comprehend.

"If there is a simple mistake on the ballot envelope by someone filing absentee, there should be an opportunity to correct, or 'cure,' the error so the vote is counted," Hovis said.

Hovis explains the measure would require county election clerks to try to contact those voters who submitted a ballot with mistakes on the envelope and offer a time-limited chance to correct them.

Under current state statute, section 115.295 RsMO, if any statement on any ballot envelope received by county clerks hasn't been completed, the ballot "shall be rejected."

Hovis said he thinks in the case of a simple mistake, such as failing to sign the ballot envelope, county clerks should do a bit more in order to ensure a vote is counted by reaching out to the voter directly.