Barking dog alerts family to fire, just in time

ST. LOUIS -- A hero is being credited with saving a south St. Louis County family from a burning home -- a four-legged hero.

Matt Beaudreau told KTVI-TV his dog, River, began barking around 2 a.m. Sunday, for no apparent reason. He got up and took the dog outside, then went back to bed.

Fifteen minutes later, the dog was barking again. This time Beaudreau and his wife smelled something. When they opened the garage door they saw flames.