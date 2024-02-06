Barking dog alerts family to fire, just in time

ST. LOUIS -- A hero is being credited with saving a south St. Louis County family from a burning home -- a four-legged hero.
Matt Beaudreau told KTVI-TV his dog, River, began barking around 2 a.m. Sunday, for no apparent reason. He got up and took the dog outside, then went back to bed.
Fifteen minutes later, the dog was barking again. This time Beaudreau and his wife smelled something. When they opened the garage door they saw flames.
The couple gathered their three children and got out, just ahead of the fast-moving fire.
The home's smoke detectors didn't sound until after the door to the garage was opened. Beaudreau said without River's barking, he's not sure whether the family would have gotten out.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.