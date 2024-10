Crew members aboard the support vessel Bruce Gibson conduct pre-salvage inspection operations Wednesday near Mississippi River mile marker 51 at Cape Girardeau. Lt. Commander Terri Parris of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Paducah, Kentucky, said the operation is the first stage in a process to remove a barge from the riverbed that sank on or about Jan. 16 while carrying about 1,600 tons of cement. BEN MATTHEWS