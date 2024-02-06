'Barbenheimer'-- Bombs-Brunch-Barbie

"Barbenheimer" is the term for when Barbie and Oppenheimer are combined.

For the better part of the last year there have been memes surrounding the release of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer". This weird mashup movie release has turned into a night for a double feature at the theater.

Barbie is SHE. Her film will be pink, feminine and comedic. Oppenheimer is a three-hour long film of J. Robert Oppenheimer creating the atomic bomb. The two could not be more different.

Around the country there will be couples and friends who go see these movies as a double-feature. Including some from the Southeast Missouri area.

Sophia Capra and her friends plan to make an entire day out of the double feature, calling it BBB: Bombs-Brunch-Barbie. The group of eight women will be dressed in all black when they attend "Oppenheimer". Capra called what they are going for a "dapper look for".

The group will then head to grab brunch at a local restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. When they attend "Barbie" later in the day, they will each be dressed up as a different type of Barbie doll. Capra said she will be dressed as Malibu Barbie.

"As younger millennials or older Gen Z, we all kind of grew up with the Barbie movies. When we found out they are making a live-action Barbie movie, we got really excited. And when we found out 'Oppenheimer' was being released on the exact same day, we got even more excited. My friends and I kind of always had a little hyper fixation on World War II like most kids in high school when you are learning about American History." Capra said.

Capra said it is a toss-up between which film the group is more interested in seeing as they are a diverse group.

Sara Becker said she saw this idea of seeing both movies on Instagram and Twitter. She thought it was a good idea as she wanted to see both of the movies. Her plan for double feature is to watch "Oppenheimer" first, as it is longer and she doesn't want to fall asleep during the film. She and her boyfriend are planning to watch the films on the Tuesday following the release day, so they will not be one of the couples to dress up. She said she feels like more people will be dressing up for the films when they attend opening day. Becker said she is more excited to watch "Barbie" because of the previews she has seen.