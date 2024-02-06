All sections
NewsSeptember 29, 2017

Bar makes doormat out of Marshawn Lynch, Kaepernick jerseys

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- A Missouri bar owner is defending his use of two NFL jerseys, including Colin Kaepernick's, as doormats outside his building's front door. KOMU-TV reported the display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch's Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick's 49ers jersey...

Associated Press

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- A Missouri bar owner is defending his use of two NFL jerseys, including Colin Kaepernick's, as doormats outside his building's front door.

KOMU-TV reported the display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch's Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick's 49ers jersey.

After someone who saw the display complained on the bar's Facebook page the arrangement of the names could be construed as a message calling for violence against Kaepernick, the station reported bar owner Jason Burle switched the jerseys' placement.

Burle told the station he meant no personal harm by the display. He said the jerseys were put there to protest NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and insisted "it's not a race thing."

Pertinent address:

Lake Ozark, Mo.

