Banterra Bank introduces coin-shortage program

Across the nation, retailers are experiencing a shortage in coin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said economic shutdowns caused a slowdown in cashflow at businesses, reducing the availability of coins, according to a June 23 article by the Associated Press.

Banterra Bank director of marketing Jennifer Spence said the bank has introduced a coin retake initiative to combat the nationwide shortage. Both customers and other community members are invited to bring their coins to deposit or exchange for cash at Banterra Bank locations. Processing fees will be waived, and this service will be free of charge. The coins collected will help Banterra Bank provide customers with the coins they need, Spence said.