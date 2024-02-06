All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 11, 2020

Banterra Bank introduces coin-shortage program

Across the nation, retailers are experiencing a shortage in coin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said economic shutdowns caused a slowdown in cashflow at businesses, reducing the availability of coins, according to a June 23 article by the Associated Press...

Nicolette Baker

Across the nation, retailers are experiencing a shortage in coin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said economic shutdowns caused a slowdown in cashflow at businesses, reducing the availability of coins, according to a June 23 article by the Associated Press.

Banterra Bank director of marketing Jennifer Spence said the bank has introduced a coin retake initiative to combat the nationwide shortage. Both customers and other community members are invited to bring their coins to deposit or exchange for cash at Banterra Bank locations. Processing fees will be waived, and this service will be free of charge. The coins collected will help Banterra Bank provide customers with the coins they need, Spence said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program began July 7 and will run through Monday; individuals with extra pocket change are asked to visit one of the bank's locations to exchange the coins.

Since the program was introduced, Spence said it's been very popular and has since lessened the bank's concerns over coin shortage. In addition to providing a solution to the shortage, ten percent of the money raised in this program will be donated to local food banks, she said.

In his presentation before the House Congressional Committee, Powell said this coin shortage should be a temporary issue, according the Associated Press.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy