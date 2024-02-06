Bannon to conservatives: Fear 'corrupt' GOP establishment

ST. LOUIS -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon told conservatives Sunday at a rally they needn't worry about Democrats but instead should focus on the "corrupt and incompetent Republican establishment."

Bannon spoke to about 400 people at a St. Louis hotel during the rally hosted by Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a spinoff of the conservative think tank Eagle Forum that Schlafly founded and led until her death last year at age 92.

The rally came at a tense time in St. Louis, where nearly 200 people have been arrested in protests since Sept. 15, when a judge acquitted a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black suspect. A small group of protesters stood outside the hotel with signs, including large letters that spelled out "Racist."

Bannon left his White House post in August after a turbulent seven months. He returned to Breitbart News, which he led before joining Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

During a three-minute speech, Bannon said he left the White House because Trump "needed a wingman to go against the Republican establishment."

"It's not the Democrats; we'll get to them and we'll beat them, like we beat Hillary Clinton," Bannon said.

"But the first thing you've got to get through is a corrupt and incompetent Republican establishment," he told the crowd to cheers.

Republicans in Congress have failed to support Trump's "populist, nationalist, conservative" message and ideas, Bannon said.