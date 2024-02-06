Jason Nelson just wants to get as close to "fairly normalized business banking" as possible.

But as the owner of Swade dispensaries and Sinse Cannabis cultivation, that's much harder than it sounds.

He's a customer at Triad Bank in St. Louis, one of the few banks in Missouri willing to work with cannabis businesses.

His employees have direct deposit for payroll, 401(k) contributions and full benefits packages.

But there's a lot that's not normal, such as the company's inability to have a business credit card.

"That's just a non-starter for us with a cannabis business," Nelson said.

Major credit card companies want nothing to do with a business that sells a product the federal government still considers illegal -- even in states that have legalized marijuana. That means all transactions for cannabis businesses nationwide are done in cash.

Few banks nationwide serve cannabis businesses and their owners -- or even their auxiliary partners -- for the same reason.

"There's this divide between the federal and the state perspective on the topic that puts banks in a kind of tricky position," said Jackson Hataway, president of the Missouri Bankers Association.

That divide has left businesses unbanked, victims of frequent robberies and at the mercy of companies offering banking services for exorbitant fees -- some have now been deemed in violation of federal financial laws.

However, the quandary has also led to the rise of what some call a "cannabis banking ecosystem." Central to the ecosystem are the select group of banks willing to work with these businesses and the financial technology companies that offer a variety of services to keep these businesses in federal compliance.

Missouri has benefited from the lessons learned in banking from trailblazer states in this industry, yet it's still a potential minefield for any business or bank.

"It's a bit of a fraught, challenging environment," Nelson said, "that if you don't manage it successfully, you can just find yourself in a hard situation to imagine."

'Banking services' in Missouri

In a February 2020 survey conducted by the state, 71% of the medical-marijuana businesses said they had "banking services."

Unfortunately in the cannabis industry, saying "banking services" is not straightforward.

It's unclear how many banks in Missouri are serving these businesses.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Finance said by law the agency can't disclose that information.

Hataway said most banks don't share information with the association either, so a Google search would give the best numbers.

"It's a small, small number," Hataway said.

In a search, Triad comes up, along with MRV Banks in southeastern Missouri and Regent Bank in Springfield, Missouri. But these banks are not at the top of the list.

It's financial technology companies -- known as fintechs -- that are the biggest advertisers of cannabis banking services. These groups aren't banks themselves, but they partner with financial institutions throughout the country and serve as the "brokers" or "agents" for those partners.

Denver-based Safe Harbor Financial, which was established in 2015, has a "large footprint" in the Missouri market, said Tyler Beuerlein, the company's business development officer.

"We bank a number of large operators there in that market, and we're continuing to expand those relationships," Beuerlein said.

One of the reasons he believes his company has such a large Missouri client base is because Safe Harbor has a track record working in other states.

"There have been a number of institutions that have come into this space, and then subsequently exited quickly for a number of reasons," he said. "The most glaring is they couldn't meet the (federal) compliance requirements to justify keeping the accounts."

But with all the options available, Beuerlein said he would be surprised if there was a single operator in Missouri that did not have a bank account.