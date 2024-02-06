Pat and Dick Bangert never took a vacation that didn’t include hunting or fishing. It follows, then, that a love of hunting would be a passion even for their furry family member, Bangert’s Red Baron, or “Red” for short.

But the 6-year-old Vizsla is not your average family pet. He’s a two-time national champion in bird hunting and once as a show dog, which has earned him the recognition of “Dual Champion” by the American Kennel Club.

Last year, Red won the National Vizsla Association’s National Open Championship. In November, he earned the recognition of the Vizsla Club of America’s National Field Champion.

“We saw early on that he was going to be really good,” Pat said. To her, Red is more than a pet; he’s a family member, chosen by Pat’s late husband Richard “Dick” Bangert.

It’s no wonder Red is so accomplished; the Bangerts picked him from a litter of puppies whose father, Touchdown Guy, is a perennial champion. Many of Guy’s siblings and offspring have earned recognition at competitions over the years.

Pat Bangert shows photographs of her Vizsla named Bangert's Red Baron, or "Red" for short, on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. RACHAEL LONG

Pat said the family’s relationship with Guy’s owner, Ron Chenoweth, began when Dick “insulted” him. Dick had seen Guy in an edition of Gun Dog Magazine while on a trip to Barnes & Noble, and subsequently reached out to Chenoweth to ask whether he could purchase Guy.

“[Dick] said, ‘Hey, I want to buy your dog,’” Pat recalled, laughing. “And Ron’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’”

Since that first encounter, Pat said the families have become “great friends.” Chenoweth owns Countryside Kennel and Resort in Port Byron, Illinois, which specializes in professional training, boarding and grooming, according to its website.

At her Cape Girardeau home Thursday, Pat looked over the traveling Denes Burjan Memorial Trophy that Red won and said with a laugh, “Ron reminds me that Red’s winning is not hurting Guy at all.”

Becoming a champion

The Vizsla Club of America's National Field Championship trophy sits on display inside of Pat Bangert's home Thursday in Cape Girardeau. RACHAEL LONG

To help Red become fit for field trials, the Bangerts trained him to run in the grass behind their home, situated just southeast of the Nell Holcomb School District. Out in their yard, Pat said she and Dick would stand a ways apart and take turns calling Red’s name to build his stamina and strength.

Asked whether he always came when called, Pat smiled and said, “Oh, yeah, he loved it.”

Once Red had a foundation for athleticism, Pat said her daughter, Dr. Karen Bangert, worked with Dick to train Red to hunt quail and pheasants.

“They pretty soon realized he was beyond their abilities because he was so fast,” Pat said of Red.

Karen, a veterinarian in the Cape Girardeau area, is also responsible for Red’s appearances in the show ring, Pat said.