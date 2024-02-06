Ban on right-to-work laws in Missouri faces court challenges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Supporters of a right-to-work measure to ban mandatory union dues in Missouri on Monday announced lawsuits challenging ballot proposals that would undermine that policy.

The National Right to Work Foundation is helping three workers sue against ballot initiatives that would ask voters to amend the constitution to ensure union negotiating rights.

The lawsuits come as the Republican-led Legislature is moving quickly to send a right-to-work bill to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who supports right to work.

Missouri AFL-CIO president Mike Louis filed several versions of ballot proposals to reverse the policies in anticipation of such a bill passing.

Opponents argue in the lawsuits ballot summaries written under Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander are too vague and misleading. Summaries are meant to help voters understand ballot initiatives.