NewsOctober 29, 2021
Balloting set for Tuesday in some locales
Voters in some Southeast Missouri locales will decide tax issues in balloting Tuesday. Four communities -- Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta and Scott City -- will hold an election to determine whether to impose a use tax equal to the local sales tax rate. The use tax would apply to goods purchased online...
Southeast Missourian
A voter enters New McKendree Methodist Church Annex, Tuesday morning, April 8, 2014. Laura Simon
A voter enters New McKendree Methodist Church Annex, Tuesday morning, April 8, 2014. Laura Simon

Voters in some Southeast Missouri locales will decide tax issues in balloting Tuesday.

Four communities -- Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta and Scott City -- will hold an election to determine whether to impose a use tax equal to the local sales tax rate. The use tax would apply to goods purchased online.

Scott County voters will consider a quarter-cent sales tax "for the purpose of providing central dispatching of fire protection, emergency ambulance service including emergency telephone services, and other emergency services."

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of polling locations is available at www.capecountyelections.com.

