Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager

A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South.

Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon release was held in honor of what would have been Childress’ 18th birthday.

Childress’ mother, Jessica Fox, said she “couldn’t put into words” how it felt that so many people showed up to celebrate her daughter’s life.

“I feel the love, it’s so hard right now though, but I appreciate everybody,” Fox said.

She said her daughter had touched so many hearts and lives. Fox described her daughter as beautiful, always having a smile on her face.

Leslie Washington of Moms Demand Action speaks on the effects of gun violence and the need for it to stop, during a tribute to KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau. Nathan Gladden