Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager

A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South.
Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon release was held in honor of what would have been Childress’ 18th birthday.
Childress’ mother, Jessica Fox, said she “couldn’t put into words” how it felt that so many people showed up to celebrate her daughter’s life.
“I feel the love, it’s so hard right now though, but I appreciate everybody,” Fox said.
She said her daughter had touched so many hearts and lives. Fox described her daughter as beautiful, always having a smile on her face.
“She’s smart,” Fox said. “She had goals. She knew what she wanted in life and she was determined to get there.”
She said she wants everyone to remember her daughter as the caring person she saw.
“She was just sweet, caring,” Fox said. “She just wanted the best for everybody.”
Leslie Washington, who is involved in the organization Moms Demand Action and advocates against gun violence in Cape Girardeau, said she wanted to be there for Childress’ family and is happy to see the community come out and support them as well
“I think it’s important that we stick by this family as much as possible,” Washington said. “We cannot let this continue to happen to our children.”
The event involved people from the community sharing words for the family before releasing the balloons into the sky. According to KFVS12, Childress’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 9.
Three people have been charged in connection Childress’ death — her ex-boyfriend, Tre’marion Jones, 20, Zhamius Smith, 20, and Yaunique Cain, 21. A 53-year-old construction worker who was working nearby was also injured in the shooting.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.