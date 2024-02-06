All sections
January 6, 2018

Bald eagle sightings increasing along Mississippi River

QUINCY, Ill. ï¿½ Locks and dams along the Mississippi River in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa are seeing more bald eagle sightings. The Quincy Herald-Whig reported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts weekly counts of eagles at lock and dams, and the numbers have gone up in recent weeks since temperatures dropped. ...

Associated Press

QUINCY, Ill. ï¿½ Locks and dams along the Mississippi River in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa are seeing more bald eagle sightings.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts weekly counts of eagles at lock and dams, and the numbers have gone up in recent weeks since temperatures dropped.

A lock and dam near Burlington, Iowa, saw 491 eagles Wednesday, up from 156 a week earlier. Another lock and dam in Keokuk, Iowa, had 193 eagles Wednesday, compared with 57 the previous week. A lock and dam in Canton, Missouri, had 82 eagles during Wednesdayï¿½s count, up from 41 a week before. The lock and dam in Quincy had 22 eagles Wednesday, up from 19 a week earlier.

Several communities are planning bald eagle-watching events in coming weeks.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

