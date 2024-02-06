Balancing act

Student Triston King maintains his balance while slacklining with Sierra Mertz, left, and John Bowdle on Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. ...
Tyler Graef
Student Triston King maintains his balance while slacklining with Sierra Mertz, left, and John Bowdle (not pictured) on Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. King said he began slacklining about four years ago, the same time he started rock climbing. "They're two activities that seem to go well together for hippies," he said.TYLER GRAEF