Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for Cape

For the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February.

Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed nominating petition for mayor Wednesday morning. Primary elections are held when more than two candidates file for a single office.

Bailey joins incumbent Mayor Bob Fox and current Ward 6 city Councilwoman Stacy Kinder in the run for the mayor.

If elected, Bailey would become Cape Girardeau's first-ever mayor of color. The city has also never been led by a female mayor.

"I'm definitely trying to be the voice of the underrepresented people," Bailey said.

Issues

Bailey has lived in Cape Girardeau her whole life.

"I want to be the change that I want to see," Bailey said. "Things have been run well, but I think things could be done better."

There are several changes Bailey would like to see, from government accountability and inclusion. However, if elected mayor, Bailey said one of many goals would be to bring sustainable development to the south side of Cape Girardeau that would help current residents build equity.

"I think we do a really good job of creating amenities to bring people to the city, but I think the path to get those amenities should be equal for all parts of Cape," Bailey said.

She added Saint Francis Healthcare System's proposed South Side Farms is a step in the right direction. If elected, she said she'd like to use her role to ensure developments continue for south Cape Girardeau.

Bailey does not live in the south side of Cape Girardeau, but said she spent a lot of time in the area while visiting her grandmother as a child. She's connected to several people who live in the area and wants people to feel they can bring issues forward to city leadership to bring about positive change, she said.

Bailey recalled how a few years ago she attended several City Council meetings to advocate for a brick-and-mortar restroom in Indian Park. A bathroom opened at the park last year.