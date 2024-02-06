Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for Cape

For the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February.
Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed nominating petition for mayor Wednesday morning. Primary elections are held when more than two candidates file for a single office.
Bailey joins incumbent Mayor Bob Fox and current Ward 6 city Councilwoman Stacy Kinder in the run for the mayor.
If elected, Bailey would become Cape Girardeau's first-ever mayor of color. The city has also never been led by a female mayor.
"I'm definitely trying to be the voice of the underrepresented people," Bailey said.
Bailey has lived in Cape Girardeau her whole life.
"I want to be the change that I want to see," Bailey said. "Things have been run well, but I think things could be done better."
There are several changes Bailey would like to see, from government accountability and inclusion. However, if elected mayor, Bailey said one of many goals would be to bring sustainable development to the south side of Cape Girardeau that would help current residents build equity.
"I think we do a really good job of creating amenities to bring people to the city, but I think the path to get those amenities should be equal for all parts of Cape," Bailey said.
She added Saint Francis Healthcare System's proposed South Side Farms is a step in the right direction. If elected, she said she'd like to use her role to ensure developments continue for south Cape Girardeau.
Bailey does not live in the south side of Cape Girardeau, but said she spent a lot of time in the area while visiting her grandmother as a child. She's connected to several people who live in the area and wants people to feel they can bring issues forward to city leadership to bring about positive change, she said.
Bailey recalled how a few years ago she attended several City Council meetings to advocate for a brick-and-mortar restroom in Indian Park. A bathroom opened at the park last year.
If elected, Bailey said she'd find a way for all citizens of Cape Girardeau to "have a seat at the table," no matter what side of town they live on. Under current leadership, people are listened to, but action is rarely taken afterward to rectify their concerns, she said.
Bailey said she would also like to bring more integrity to city leadership.
"I would just like for people to be held accountable," Bailey said. "If you say you're going to do something, then that's what you should do. If the city votes for something, then what was said will be done should be done. I don't feel like it should be diverted in any way other than what people voted for. I don't feel like that's a priority of our current leadership."
Bailey, 43, owns and founded Royal Treatment Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services in Cape Girardeau.
She has spent much of her career in education. She formerly taught at SEMO's University School for Young Children as an assistant teacher. She currently serves as minister of music and teaches Sunday school at St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. She also volunteers regularly with Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP).
Bailey graduated from SEMO in 2020 with a degree in theater and a minor in music.
Bailey, a mother of three, ran for a position on the Cape Girardeau School District Board earlier this year but was not elected.
"Whether I win or not, if I can help the city move in the direction I know it can go, then that would be a win for me," Bailey said.
In addition to mayor, a primary election will be held in February for Ward 2. Five candidates -- Marvin McBride, Tameka Randle, Sommer McCauley, Steve Watkins and Stafford Moore Jr. -- have filed nominating petitions with the Office of the City Clerk.
Two more potential candidates -- Leslie Washington and Micheal Crank Curry -- have picked up petitions for the open Ward 2 seat but have not filed completed versions.
All mayoral and City Council candidates must file a petition signed by 50 or more registered voters in order to appear on the ballot.
The filing period began Oct. 26 and will end at 5 p.m. Nov. 23.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.