Dr. Taylor Bahn, a retired Cape Girardeau periodontist, is being remembered by family and friends this week following his death Monday at age 69.

"(Taylor) had a beautiful spirit, was compassionate to people and enthusiastic about whatever he did," said Bahn's widow, Nancy.

The couple, who married in 1982, met while Taylor was in dental school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and she was serving as a speech therapist in the Kansas City School District.

"He was so shy," Nancy recalled, "(and) he was a very positive person and generous to me and to our three children."

One of Bahn's fellow students at UMKC, recently retired periodontist Daryl Beam of Hays, Kansas, said the two of them spent a great deal of time together during their dental studies from 1978 to 1982.

"We were in class together and were on the same clinical team," Beam said. "Taylor's word was his bond. He always had a smile on his face and he had a lot of Southern charm about him."

As a young man, Bahn played rugby in Kansas City and Memphis, Tennessee, filling the center and winger positions.

"Taylor broke a finger once playing (the sport) and on several other occasions, my wife and I patched him up after he'd been hurt in a match," Beam recalled.

"His death leaves a big hole in my heart," he added.

Bill Kane, a Dexter, Missouri, general dentist, went to Southeast Missouri State University and UMKC with Bahn.

"(Taylor) and I go back 51 years, back to the days when we were both young, skinny, had lots of hair and wore bell-bottom (trousers), and he was brilliant," said Kane, adding Bahn was terrific in the classroom and in the lab.

"(Taylor) actually understood chemistry and the rest of us mere mortals tolerated it," he said, adding Bahn "was at the top of his game academically at SEMO and at UMKC."

Kane said the pair were avid duck hunters, noting hunting with Bahn "was a wonderful way for us to solve world problems."

Kane was careful to note Bahn's skill as a dental specialist.

"He had great hands, a terrific manner with patients, a dry wit and a gentle spirit," Kane concluded.