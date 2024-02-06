All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2017

Badly decomposed body found in trash bin in St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — Authorities said a badly decomposed body was found wrapped in carpet in a trash bin in a St. Louis alley. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police were called Wednesday after someone made the discovery in the Benton Park West neighborhood. The body appeared to be male, but the age and potential cause of death were unknown. Police are investigating.

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Authorities said a badly decomposed body was found wrapped in carpet in a trash bin in a St. Louis alley.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police were called Wednesday after someone made the discovery in the Benton Park West neighborhood. The body appeared to be male, but the age and potential cause of death were unknown.

Police are investigating.

Story Tags
State News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy