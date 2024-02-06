Badly decomposed body found in trash bin in St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — Authorities said a badly decomposed body was found wrapped in carpet in a trash bin in a St. Louis alley.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police were called Wednesday after someone made the discovery in the Benton Park West neighborhood. The body appeared to be male, but the age and potential cause of death were unknown.
Police are investigating.
