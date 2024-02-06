Backyard Bash returns next month in Chaffee

The Backyard Bash is back for its seventh year.
This year, the Bash will be Saturday, Aug. 5, and will be hosted by WarChild RC at the WarChild RC Clubhouse, 12122 Hwy 77 in Chaffee, Missouri. This will be a one-day event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Bash started out by accident after club member Andy Sadler won a live concert by musician Logan Chapman in a dinner auction at St. Ambrose Church in 2016. Sadler had the concert with 50 friends and family members, who during the night passed around a hat to donate money for a local charity.
Sadler said it was just intended to be a one-and-done event, but people kept asking him about it, and the Backyard Bash was created as a new Chaffee tradition.
The Bash will include a barbecue competition, live music by three different artists, a cornhole tournament, car show, food trucks and, new for this year, a kids zone.
Those interested in the barbecue competition will be able to check in at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 6 a.m. Saturday. Teams of up to four will cost $100 and will be able to cook ribs, chicken, butts pork steak and a mystery entry.
The cornhole tournament will be $20 per team; signup will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with the tournament following.
The car show portion will be $20 per entry fee and will have a top 15 with the Mayor's Choice and top three for motorcycles. No year, make or model restrictions.
Not wanting to do any extra activities and just want to hang out all day? An all-day pass is $10.
All proceeds from this event will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For more information, visit the WarChild RC Facebook page.
