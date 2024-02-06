(Editor's note: This story first appeared in B Magazine)

It's true: for thousands of years, trees have grown naturally. Without synthetic fertilizer. Without the meddling of people. Without chemicals.

Instead, this is how we've gotten forests: leaves fall off trees. Microbes in soil break the leaves down. They turn into organic matter, which turns into phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium and other nutrients needed for plants to grow. The soil is healthy and does what it's supposed to do: nurture life.

Instead, for the past 100 years in the U.S., we have tilled the ground, dousing it in pesticides and synthetic fertilizers containing high percentages of salt. The tilling has broken up not only the ground, but also the microflora, decreasing their amount. As a result, soil health has suffered.

For Concept Agri-Tek, however, innovation looks like going back to the basics.

These plants compare root growth after seven days of treatment. The plant on far left has been treated with Concept Agri-Tek's product, BiovateÂ® XP, and the other plant using a competitor's product. Submitted photo

The fertilizer technology company based out of Charleston, Missouri, works to break down plants in the original way, turning them back into organic matter through the use of biology. They identify and grow the biology, putting it in a consortium of bacteria and fungi that work together to promote optimum soil health. As compared with their competitors whose microbes take 60 to 90 days to come alive, through their use of researched technology, Concept Agri-Tek's become alive within 10 to 15 minutes.

"Once the farmers get on the Concept Agri-Tek program, what we do is we see the organic matter rise in their soil, but we also see the available phosphorus and potassium and other micronutrients rise. Therefore, automatically, their recommendation for dry fertilizer goes down," said Trey Curtis, Concept Agri-Tek owner and president. "So not only does that save them money, but that's also better for their land, better for the environment."

Curtis founded the Concept Agri-Tek operation in 2010. He had previously worked for Monsanto and Syngenta, but wanted to "bring innovative concepts to the farm" while flexing his entrepreneurial muscle. With a business model based around seed, Concept Agri-Tek -- then known as Concept Ag -- realized bringing biology to the commercial market was their niche and adapted accordingly.

Although he began as the sole employee, today Curtis employs a staff of 35 people, including biologists, chemists and agronomists. The company does business in all 50 states and in three countries, producing more than 50 products, including foliar fertilizers, biological products and root tech technologies.