Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend; Stuff the Bus online

This weekend, school supplies will cost a little bit less, during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, held annually at the state level. The state and Cape Girardeau County will waive sales tax on qualifying purchases, as will the City of Jackson. Cape Girardeau city taxes will apply.

Bollinger County and Marble Hill, Missouri, have also elected not to participate, according to www.dor.mo.gov.

Purchases including clothing, school supplies, computers and other items are exempt from sales tax from Friday through Sunday.

“We are excited to again be participating in Missouri’s tax-free weekend, where we have the opportunity to invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said in a news release. “Over the past 16 years, we have had consistently successful tax-free weekends. The holiday makes purchasing back-to-school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop.”

First offered in 2004, the tax-free weekend was made permanent in 2005, and the legislation automatically suspends the state’s 4.225% sales tax throughout the first weekend in August.

Qualifying purchases: