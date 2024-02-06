Addy Sapp, an eighth grade student at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau, receives vaccinations Wednesday, June 21, at the Back-to-School drive-thru vaccination clinic held at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape Girardeau...
Addy Sapp, an eighth grade student at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau, receives vaccinations Wednesday, June 21, at the Back-to-School drive-thru vaccination clinic held at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape Girardeau. A second clinic will be held Wednesday, July 26, at the center, 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.Danny Walter