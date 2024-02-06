Baby in Kansas City dies after her mother mistakenly put her in oven

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An infant in Missouri died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Mariah Thomas of Kansas City was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Court records do not show whether Thomas has an attorney, and no phone listing for Thomas could be found.

Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of an infant not breathing. A probable-cause statement said responders found the child with apparent burns. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.