ST. LOUIS — A baby girl is doing well and will be put up for adoption after being surrendered at a "Safe Haven Baby Box" at a Missouri fire house, the fire chief said Monday.

The infant was dropped off Thursday at a Mehlville Fire District station in St. Louis County. The district installed the box in August. It was the first of its kind since passage of a Missouri law in 2021 allowing babies to be surrendered in a safe haven box — a secured incubator — if a parent is unable to care for the child.

Chief Brian Hendricks said the child was several hours old. After examination at the hospital, she was placed in state custody. It's unclear when she'll be adopted.

Hendricks, at a news conference, acknowledged the difficult decision the mother faced in dropping off the newborn.

"To that mother, I would like to say that we loved that baby and cared for that baby the minute we laid eyes on her and the minute we opened up that door," Hendricks said.

He described the child's condition as "perfect".

"She is just as healthy as could be."

Chief of Mehlville Fire Protection District Brian Hendricks closes the station's Safe Haven Baby Box after opening it for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to view before a news conference Monday at Mehlville Fire District Station 2 in south St. Louis County.A newborn baby is healthy and in state custody after being left in the station's box Thursday. Christine Tannous ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

State Rep. Jim Murphy, a Republican from St. Louis County who sponsored the 2021 bill, said he was moved to tears as he phoned Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher and told him about the successful use of the box.