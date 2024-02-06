B Magazine seeking 2020 Newsmakers nominations

Regional business publication B Magazine is accepting nominations of individuals who are making a difference in 2020.
Do you know someone who should be recognized for going above and beyond in his or her community, industry or profession? If so, nominate that person to be one of B Magazine’s Newsmakers: The Difference Makers of 2020.
The online nomination form is at www.semissourian.com/forms/newsmakers.
Nominations must be received no later than July 20 and nominees must reside in one of the following counties: Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, New Madrid, Butler or Dunklin.
Those chosen as 2020 Difference Makers will be announced in the August issue of B Magazine.
