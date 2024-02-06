B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference Makers

Whether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference Makers.
Through Sunday, April 21, B Magazine is accepting nominations for the 2024 Difference Makers edition and event.
“Our area is full of caring, humble individuals with servants’ hearts who seek no recognition for the work they do,” B Magazine publisher Lucas Presson said. “They do it because it’s a calling, or as many will say, ‘It’s the right thing to do.’ The Difference Makers recognition and event gives us a chance to honor these individuals and share their stories.”
Individuals from Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve and Stoddard counties are eligible for nomination. Those selected will be recognized in B Magazine’s June edition and at a September reception at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.
“The Difference Makers event is such an inspiring evening for all attendees,” event coordinator Jamie Phillips said. “Not only do you get to hear more about and meet each honoree, but you also get the chance to meet their families, friends and colleagues — many of whom are credited by the recipients as their motivation and inspiration.”
Sponsors for Difference Makers 2024 include Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare System and Arnold Insurance.
To submit a nomination, visit www.semissourian.com/differencemakers.
