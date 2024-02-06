All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2024

B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference Makers

Whether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference Makers. Through Sunday, April 21, B Magazine is accepting nominations for the 2024 Difference Makers edition and event...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, speaks about the commonalities between the recipients during the B Magazine Difference Makers Reception Sept. 9, 2021, at One City in Cape Girardeau.
Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, speaks about the commonalities between the recipients during the B Magazine Difference Makers Reception Sept. 9, 2021, at One City in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Whether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference Makers.

Through Sunday, April 21, B Magazine is accepting nominations for the 2024 Difference Makers edition and event.

“Our area is full of caring, humble individuals with servants’ hearts who seek no recognition for the work they do,” B Magazine publisher Lucas Presson said. “They do it because it’s a calling, or as many will say, ‘It’s the right thing to do.’ The Difference Makers recognition and event gives us a chance to honor these individuals and share their stories.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Individuals from Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve and Stoddard counties are eligible for nomination. Those selected will be recognized in B Magazine’s June edition and at a September reception at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

“The Difference Makers event is such an inspiring evening for all attendees,” event coordinator Jamie Phillips said. “Not only do you get to hear more about and meet each honoree, but you also get the chance to meet their families, friends and colleagues — many of whom are credited by the recipients as their motivation and inspiration.”

Sponsors for Difference Makers 2024 include Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare System and Arnold Insurance.

To submit a nomination, visit www.semissourian.com/differencemakers.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy