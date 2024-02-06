Tipton family members, from left, mother Ashley, 7-year-old Sydney, 10-year-old Madison and father Jeff, all of Jackson, watch as a B-2 stealth bomber flies over Cape Girardeau on Friday, as seen from a parking structure at Southeast Hospital. ...

Tipton family members, from left, mother Ashley, 7-year-old Sydney, 10-year-old Madison and father Jeff, all of Jackson, watch as a B-2 stealth bomber flies over Cape Girardeau on Friday, as seen from a parking structure at Southeast Hospital. The Friday flyover, conducted by Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing, was also scheduled to occur in five other Missouri communities to “honor medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19,” according to a release from the Missouri National Guard. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com