B-2 bomber fly-by slated for SEMO game Thursday

A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, will fly over Houck Stadium today immediately prior to the start of Southeast Missouri State University's season-opening football game against SIU-Carbondale.

"This is the third flyover I've helped arrange," said Bruce Loy, a member of Southeast's Redhawks Club — formerly known as the Booster Club — and manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport from 1997 to 2020.

Loy said the one-pass flyby will mark the second appearance of the stealth aircraft at Houck.

"The first time, back in 2018 if memory serves, rain and extensive cloud cover made (the B-2) very hard to see, so it'll be nice to see it this time in good weather," he said.