Awards presented at annual CPSEMO breakfast

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) held its 32nd annual breakfast Friday at the Osage Center to highlight its work in the previous year and those who helped achieve it.
According to the 2020 CPSEMO Annual Report, through its programs, 162 families avoided eviction and potential homelessness, 27 people experiencing homelessness transitioned to being housed, over 4,900 volunteer hours were contributed and 10,298 people were served.
Executive director Dr. Melissa Stickel said during the presentation the organization raised $128,351 last year.
"I thank each of you for that very large contribution because many of you who logged those hours, who gave in a kind contribution, were part of our work despite the 2020 pandemic and the crazy that 2020 brought," Stickel said.
This year's breakfast seemed mostly like those of years' past, except for last year's virtual breakfast because of the pandemic.
Three awards were given out to local community organizations during the breakfast. The Community Partnership Award was presented to Girl Scout Troop 71111 for collecting and donating supplies and providing help whenever possible. The Horizon Award was given to RCH Development for aiding the creation of the Liberty Apartments complex in south Cape Girardeau. The Kasten Award was given to John's Pharmacy for their work with CPSEMO and the overall community during the pandemic, such as providing COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Looking forward, Stickel announced CPSEMO's new building, the former Cape Girardeau Police Station at 40 South Sprigg Street, is almost ready for move-in and will be open to the public June 4 for an open house event.
"It will be quite a transformation and a shocker, and I can't wait to show each of you," Stickel said. She mentioned the new space will make room for the most vulnerable population, people experiencing homelessness.
Stickel said the community has a homelessness problem, in which those who do not have a home suffer from debilitating psychiatric conditions, physical disabilities and/or substance abuse disorders. She said it can be caused by different reasons such as the effect of the economy, lack of family, escaping abuse and more.
She said the only way the state of homelessness can get better is "if we all know about those who are suffering and become concerned."
"I made a statement, if you haven't seen that, at the recent city council meeting. I said, 'The only real solution to homelessness is housing,' and I'd like to take that back, officially. The only real solution to homelessness is community. You guys are the community. You are the solution to ending homelessness in our community," Stickel said.