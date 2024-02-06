Awards presented at annual CPSEMO breakfast

Three awards were given out to local community organizations during the breakfast. The Community Partnership Award was presented to Girl Scout Troop 71111 for collecting and donating supplies and providing help whenever possible. The Horizon Award was given to RCH Development for aiding the creation of the Liberty Apartments complex in south Cape Girardeau. The Kasten Award was given to John's Pharmacy for their work with CPSEMO and the overall community during the pandemic, such as providing COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Looking forward, Stickel announced CPSEMO's new building, the former Cape Girardeau Police Station at 40 South Sprigg Street, is almost ready for move-in and will be open to the public June 4 for an open house event.

"It will be quite a transformation and a shocker, and I can't wait to show each of you," Stickel said. She mentioned the new space will make room for the most vulnerable population, people experiencing homelessness.

Stickel said the community has a homelessness problem, in which those who do not have a home suffer from debilitating psychiatric conditions, physical disabilities and/or substance abuse disorders. She said it can be caused by different reasons such as the effect of the economy, lack of family, escaping abuse and more.

She said the only way the state of homelessness can get better is "if we all know about those who are suffering and become concerned."

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's executive director Dr. Melissa Stickel speaks during Friday's 32nd annual breakfast at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"I made a statement, if you haven't seen that, at the recent city council meeting. I said, 'The only real solution to homelessness is housing,' and I'd like to take that back, officially. The only real solution to homelessness is community. You guys are the community. You are the solution to ending homelessness in our community," Stickel said.