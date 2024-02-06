Average price of gas flattens in Missouri

The statewide gas price average has flattened but is still more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The price is the same compared to the same time last week but is $1.21 more per gallon compared this time last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $2.73, while drivers in St. Joseph are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.89, which is 1 cent more compared to this time last week and $1.12 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Average gas price in the Cape Girardeau area is $2.64, 2 cents cheaper than this time last week and $1.12 higher than this time last year.