NewsMay 3, 2021

Average price of gas flattens in Missouri

The statewide gas price average has flattened but is still more than a dollar higher than this time last year. According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The price is the same compared to the same time last week but is $1.21 more per gallon compared this time last year...

Standard Democrat

The statewide gas price average has flattened but is still more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The price is the same compared to the same time last week but is $1.21 more per gallon compared this time last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $2.73, while drivers in St. Joseph are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.89, which is 1 cent more compared to this time last week and $1.12 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Average gas price in the Cape Girardeau area is $2.64, 2 cents cheaper than this time last week and $1.12 higher than this time last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for U.S. gasoline dropped back below 9 million barrels per day, which was a decline of 2% week-to-week. Regional fuel supplies also fell slightly, and Midwest refinery utilization registered lower as well, decreasing slightly to 81%.

Crude oil prices have been on the rise, sitting at $65 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), late last week.

“Missouri drivers are seeing some stability at the pump when compared to last week,” said AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria. “However, market forecasts still suggest that prices will likely rise as we head into the summer driving season, but by how much remains to be seen.”

Drivers in Missouri continue to pay some of the cheapest prices at the pump, raking eighth lowest in the country, according to AAA Gas Prices.

