Avenue of Flags Veterans Day display canceled due to inclement weather

"This decision is based upon the adverse weather forecast of freezing rain and temperatures couples with high winds," he wrote. "These conditions could result in excessive damage to the over 700 flags and poles. As stewards of this amazing program, we simply can't afford to take that risk."

Rain is forecast to change to snow in the mid-afternoon on Veterans Day, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow possible.

The Avenue of Flags is displayed five times a year -- Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day -- to honor the memories of deceased service members from Cape Girardeau County.