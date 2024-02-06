All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 10, 2019

Avenue of Flags Veterans Day display canceled due to inclement weather

The Avenue of Flags will not be on display Monday for Veterans Day at Cape County Park North because of the forecast for inclement weather. David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags program, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon...

Southeast Missourian
Mitchell Hooker places an American flag while helping assemble the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Sept. 11 at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
Mitchell Hooker places an American flag while helping assemble the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Sept. 11 at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian, file

The Avenue of Flags will not be on display Monday for Veterans Day at Cape County Park North because of the forecast for inclement weather.

David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags program, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This decision is based upon the adverse weather forecast of freezing rain and temperatures couples with high winds," he wrote. "These conditions could result in excessive damage to the over 700 flags and poles. As stewards of this amazing program, we simply can't afford to take that risk."

Rain is forecast to change to snow in the mid-afternoon on Veterans Day, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow possible.

The Avenue of Flags is displayed five times a year -- Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day -- to honor the memories of deceased service members from Cape Girardeau County.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy