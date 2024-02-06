Avenue of Flags Veterans Day display canceled due to inclement weather

The Avenue of Flags will not be on display Monday for Veterans Day at Cape County Park North because of the forecast for inclement weather.
David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags program, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.
"This decision is based upon the adverse weather forecast of freezing rain and temperatures couples with high winds," he wrote. "These conditions could result in excessive damage to the over 700 flags and poles. As stewards of this amazing program, we simply can't afford to take that risk."
Rain is forecast to change to snow in the mid-afternoon on Veterans Day, according to the National Weather Service, with accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow possible.
The Avenue of Flags is displayed five times a year -- Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day -- to honor the memories of deceased service members from Cape Girardeau County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.