Avenue of Flags honors veterans in July 4th ceremony

Twenty-three flags were placed in Cape County Park on Saturday morning to memorialize veterans who served in foreign wars.
Organized by retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell and hosted since 1987 by the VFW Post 3838, the 8 a.m. ceremony included opening remarks, flag dedication by loved ones and a closing benediction.
Casie Mills led the crowd in the national anthem and “God Bless America,” while retired Navy Commander Clint Tracy led the event as master of ceremonies. Individuals were given a few moments to speak about their parent, spouse or other loved one as a flag was placed in the park in their honor.
Carla Fee spoke about her father, Edward Proffer; Saturday would have been his 96th birthday. Others told stories passed to them about their loved one’s service or thanked the crowd for honoring their loved one in this way.
In order to be eligible for this recognition, the person being honored must be a Cape Girardeau resident, deceased and a veteran of a foreign war, Cantrell said. During his closing remarks, Cantrell emphasized that it was difficult to choose the 23 veterans honored Saturday. He said many individuals living in Southeast Missouri are veterans, and all deserve the respect and honor.
“Every day you might be walking past someone who has two BronzeStars or a Purple Heart and not know it,” he said. Cantrell himself served in the Navy with Tracy in 2007; after becoming involved with the Avenue of Flags, he later met with Tracy to draft the Veterans Memorial Plaza in the park.
The 23 flags placed in the park Saturday added to the 741 already installed by Adult and Teen Challenge volunteers.
The Avenue of Flags is installed five times a year at Cape County Park North. Flags currently displayed at the park will remain through the Fourth of July weekend.
