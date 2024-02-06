Avenue of Flags honors veterans in July 4th ceremony

Carla Fee spoke about her father, Edward Proffer; Saturday would have been his 96th birthday. Others told stories passed to them about their loved one’s service or thanked the crowd for honoring their loved one in this way.

In order to be eligible for this recognition, the person being honored must be a Cape Girardeau resident, deceased and a veteran of a foreign war, Cantrell said. During his closing remarks, Cantrell emphasized that it was difficult to choose the 23 veterans honored Saturday. He said many individuals living in Southeast Missouri are veterans, and all deserve the respect and honor.

“Every day you might be walking past someone who has two BronzeStars or a Purple Heart and not know it,” he said. Cantrell himself served in the Navy with Tracy in 2007; after becoming involved with the Avenue of Flags, he later met with Tracy to draft the Veterans Memorial Plaza in the park.

The 23 flags placed in the park Saturday added to the 741 already installed by Adult and Teen Challenge volunteers.

The Avenue of Flags is installed five times a year at Cape County Park North. Flags currently displayed at the park will remain through the Fourth of July weekend.