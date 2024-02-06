Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson is calling for a "huge turnout" today for a ceremony at the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North to celebrate Flag Day and remember his brother-in-law and retired Navy captain, David Cantrell, who recently had his leg amputated.

Cantrell was riding his motorcycle when he was injured in a traffic crash Sunday evening. He was airlifted to St. Louis University where doctors amputated his left leg below the knee.

Knudtson said Cantrell has been the "mastermind" behind the Avenue of Flags, which honors the area's deceased veterans. The Avenue of Flags consists of more than 700 American flags, which are displayed several times a year. "This is his event," the former mayor said.

Knudtson said volunteers will be erecting the flags at 6 a.m. today. There are enough volunteers to put up the flags.