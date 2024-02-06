Autopsy: Cape County deaths result of murder-suicide

Joseph A. Job, 66, of Cape Girardeau shot and killed Lana A. Durham, 56, also of Cape Girardeau, before turning the gun on himself, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department described the deaths of Durham and Job as a murder-suicide.
“The investigation revealed that Ms. Durham and Job had been in an estranged relationship,” the sheriff’s department posted on its Facebook page. “Evidence at the scene revealed that Job shot Ms. Durham and then shot himself a short time later.”
Sheriff deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a call in the 5700 block of County Road 203 in reference to a death investigation, the department stated. Police had been summoned to the location for a possible vehicle wreck, but upon arrival, police found Durham dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and found Job’s body a short distance away on the property.
Autopsies were conducted Sunday, and the manner of death was officially ruled a homicide-suicide.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.