Autopsy: Cape County deaths result of murder-suicide

“The investigation revealed that Ms. Durham and Job had been in an estranged relationship,” the sheriff’s department posted on its Facebook page. “Evidence at the scene revealed that Job shot Ms. Durham and then shot himself a short time later.”

Sheriff deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a call in the 5700 block of County Road 203 in reference to a death investigation, the department stated. Police had been summoned to the location for a possible vehicle wreck, but upon arrival, police found Durham dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and found Job’s body a short distance away on the property.

Autopsies were conducted Sunday, and the manner of death was officially ruled a homicide-suicide.