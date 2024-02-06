All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 29, 2019

Autopsy: Cape County deaths result of murder-suicide

Joseph A. Job, 66, of Cape Girardeau shot and killed Lana A. Durham, 56, also of Cape Girardeau, before turning the gun on himself, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department described the deaths of Durham and Job as a murder-suicide...

Southeast Missourian

Joseph A. Job, 66, of Cape Girardeau shot and killed Lana A. Durham, 56, also of Cape Girardeau, before turning the gun on himself, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department described the deaths of Durham and Job as a murder-suicide.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The investigation revealed that Ms. Durham and Job had been in an estranged relationship,” the sheriff’s department posted on its Facebook page. “Evidence at the scene revealed that Job shot Ms. Durham and then shot himself a short time later.”

Sheriff deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a call in the 5700 block of County Road 203 in reference to a death investigation, the department stated. Police had been summoned to the location for a possible vehicle wreck, but upon arrival, police found Durham dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and found Job’s body a short distance away on the property.

Autopsies were conducted Sunday, and the manner of death was officially ruled a homicide-suicide.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy