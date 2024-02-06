Autism Support Now opens new location

A new location of Autism Support Now hosted its grand opening Tuesday night.

This is the only location of Autism Support Now in Southeast Missouri. The organization is one of a handful of autism-support institutions providing care to children eligible for Medicaid, according to president Susan Johnson.

The therapy clinic off Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau will offer individualized behavioral treatment programs based on principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), a science-based type of therapy focused on improving learning and behaviors.

Other than the new facility, Autism Support Now has four locations in the Kansas City Metro area. The Cape Girardeau location will serve children aged 18 months to 14 years old.

“This is an area of the state that is very under-served for ABA services for autistic kiddos,” Johnson said.

Autism Support Now opened a much smaller clinic in Cape Girardeau in 2018. When the first location opened, it immediately filled up and had a waitlist with wait times of six months up to a year.

As a mother of a child on the autism spectrum, Johnson said she’s passionate about diminishing wait times for services.